Piece of sports history comes home
Trophy dating back to 1871 donated to Norfolk sports hall
From pro hurlers Wallace “Spud” Bush to John Axford, coaches and builders like the MacDonald family and Les Rundle, the game of baseball is rooted deep within the region’s sporting history.
Ties to the ‘grand old game’ run even deeper now following surprise correspondence from a family in Tennessee with the Norfolk County Sports Hall of Recognition.
Back in December, hall chair Heather King was sent a stunning trophy from the family of Nelson Ross Gilbert of Louden, Tennessee. An article accompanying the item explains that the 12-and-a-half inch silver prize was “Presented by the inhabitants of Simcoe to the Champion Baseball Club. Norfolk. Dominion Day 1871”.
Two references to the trophy were found in the then-Norfolk Reformer, the first on June 15, 1871, previewing a celebration of Dominion Day on July 1st of that year.
“The day’s proceedings will open with a grand baseball tournament commencing at nine o’clock,” the article reads. “The committee as a prize offers a silver cup valued at $25 and the competition will be open to baseball clubs in the county so that the winning club will be entitled to the championship of the county as well as the handsome prize offered.”
That year, a group representing Lynedoch comprised of Nelson Robert Gilbert, W.A. McLim, John Murray, L. Olmstead, A. Armstrong, John Beal, John Shepherd, Wm Dawson, and F. Crysler emerged victorious in a field that included Simcoe, Vittoria, and Port Dover.
“The weather was delightful, the sun shining brightly and a cool breeze preventing the atmosphere from becoming too warm for comfort,” the Reformer recap said. “We think that on no previous occasion of the kind have we seen in town so large a gathering of the beauty and loveliness and the bone and sinew of the land”
Gilbert Sr. was born in Ingersoll and received a degree from the Cleveland Homeopathic Medical College before opening his first practice in Lynedoch, where he remained from 1871-1875. With the Dominion trophy in tow, he would eventually move on to Michigan where he would remain until his death.
Nelson Gilbert Jr. felt the trophy belongs in the hands of Norfolk Sports Hall.
“We were very shocked and extremely excited when Nelson reached out,” said King. “It’s not only amazing to secure a trophy with such a unique history, but that someone so far away would think to donate it to us.”
Where the trophy will ultimately reside is yet to be determined, but King said it will certainly be displayed for people in the area to see.
“It really does catch your eye and is in pristine condition,” King said. “We want as many people as possible to see it and know more of the history of baseball in Norfolk.”
Currently, the sports hall that is located in the pool viewing area is closed until the Simcoe Recreation Centre is re-opened to the public.
For more information about the sports hall, visit norfolksports.ca or facebook.com/norfolksportshall .
Written by Jacob Robinson, Norfolk County Sports Hall of Recognition