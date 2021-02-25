Piece of sports history comes home

Article content

From pro hurlers Wallace “Spud” Bush to John Axford, coaches and builders like the MacDonald family and Les Rundle, the game of baseball is rooted deep within the region’s sporting history.

Ties to the ‘grand old game’ run even deeper now following surprise correspondence from a family in Tennessee with the Norfolk County Sports Hall of Recognition.

Back in December, hall chair Heather King was sent a stunning trophy from the family of Nelson Ross Gilbert of Louden, Tennessee. An article accompanying the item explains that the 12-and-a-half inch silver prize was “Presented by the inhabitants of Simcoe to the Champion Baseball Club. Norfolk. Dominion Day 1871”.

Two references to the trophy were found in the then-Norfolk Reformer, the first on June 15, 1871, previewing a celebration of Dominion Day on July 1st of that year.

“The day’s proceedings will open with a grand baseball tournament commencing at nine o’clock,” the article reads. “The committee as a prize offers a silver cup valued at $25 and the competition will be open to baseball clubs in the county so that the winning club will be entitled to the championship of the county as well as the handsome prize offered.”