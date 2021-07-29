Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting Thursday one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, the second straight day there was one new case.

For the week there have now been just two cases reported as there were no new cases reported on Tuesday.

Active cases increased from nine to 10 on Thursday.

Active cases increased from nine to 10 on Thursday.

Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,733 positive results. A total of 2,669 cases have been resolved.

There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 121,814 doses of the vaccine. There were 332 doses administered on Wednesday and there are now 50,061 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 137,239, which translates to 75.4 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 66.4. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at nine per cent while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 24.6.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Mass vaccination clinics at the Delhi Arena and Cayuga Memorial Arena will be phased out in August, replaced by smaller venues.

The last clinic in Delhi will be Aug. 6 while the Cayuga clinic will be phased out prior to the Labour Day weekend.

A clinic at the Selkirk fire hall on Aug. 4 will be followed by clinics at the fire hall in Teeterville on Aug. 5, Fairground on Aug. 9 and Hagersville on August 10.