Game on for high school sports
Spectators won't be permitted at indoor or outdoor events
It’s game on for the Athletic Association of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
Teams and players at high schools within the Grand Erie District School Board were allowed to practice last week for the first time in 18 months following several COVID-19 lockdowns.
Following a meeting on Wednesday, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board followed suit with its teams and players, allowing them to begin practising on Friday.
Health protocols are in place that have been approved by the boards and public health units, clearing the way for games to begin. However, one of the protocols might not sit well with parents.
In a post on the AABHN website, it was noted that spectators will not be permitted at any events – indoor or outdoor.
“Following the protocols that were approved by the public health units and both school boards, there will be no spectators permitted at sporting events at this time,” the post stated.
“The Return to Safe Sport document outlines several protocols that must be followed for sports to take place. One of those protocols is that at this time there will be no spectators permitted at any indoor/outdoor events.”
Extracurricular activities at Toronto public schools have been put on hold. Both the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board announced last Wednesday that extracurriculars have been paused for the month of September.
York and Peel regions have both stated that they will not be pausing.
Although schedules for this area are subject to change, according the AABHN website, girls basketball and boys volleyball will begin on Sept. 21, followed by football on Sept. 23.
The high school golf tournaments will take place at the Greens At Renton near Simcoe Simcoe for girls on Sept. 20 (with rain date of Sept. 27) and boys on Sept. 23 (with rain date of Sept. 30).
No dates have been published on the website for cross-country or tennis.
Visit www.aabhn.ca for more information.
McCallum heading to NHL tourney
Delhi’s Landon McCallum may not have been drafted by a National Hockey League team earlier this summer but he certainly hasn’t fallen off the radar.
The 18-year forward with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves will represent the St. Louis Blues at the NHL Prospects Tournament, Sept. 17-20, in Traverse City, Mich.
The Blues prospects will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and Dallas Stars on Sept. 20 at noon.
The Columbus Blue Jackets also have a team entered.
McCallum has played one season with the Wolves, scoring two goals and adding four assists in 52 games during the 2019-20 campaign. Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The six-foot, 180-pound Brantford Minor Hockey Association product is eligible for the 2022 NHL draft due to his late birthday.