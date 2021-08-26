They don't make 'em like Bogart no more
Anyone my age would know Humphrey Bogart so this column is for younger movies fans.
Bogie’s world-weary face was nobody’s idea of handsome but the camera loved him in a trench coat and fedora. With a Lucky Strike perpetually in the corner of his mouth, he was the epitome of what tough guys should look like in movies.
In an era that spawned John Wayne, Robert Mitchum and Kirk Douglas, Bogart was laconic, with an acid wit. One director described him as looking more at ease with a pistol than any other actor — and Bogart knew how to use it.
He was born on Christmas Day 1899 to a father, who was a prominent New York surgeon, and a mother, who was commercial artist. During the First World War, Bogart joined the U.S. Navy, where he demonstrated that he knew his way around a gat.
Assigned to shore patrol, Bogart was on his way to the brig with a drunk in tow when the prisoner asked for a smoke. He gave him one and, when he went to light it, the handcuffed sailor clipped him in the face. leaving a lifelong scar on Bogart’s lip, and took off. Bogart yelled a warning to stop and, when it went unheeded, shot the guy in the leg with his service .45.
He served at sea aboard a troopship until the end of the war.
Adrift in New York and not wanting to sponge off family money, Bogart played chess on the street, while taking acting lessons . For years he played bit parts until Wall Street crashed and Depression era gangsters gave him his big break. Talent scouts weren’t long in discovering that the actor bore an uncanny resemblance to John Dillinger, America’s public enemy No. 1. The result was a string of gangster films that were his stock in trade until he played the first, and arguably, best of screen private detectives, Sam Spade, in The Maltese Falcon.
This marked the first time Bogie worked with director John Huston. The two would go on to make history with a string of classic films, including The Treasure of Sierra Madre and The African Queen ( in which Bogie and Huston live on scotch thus avoiding disease ).
Then there is the movie considered one of the best of all time, Casablanca. Intended as a low-budget quickie, the movie immortalized Bogart and Ingrid Bergman as doomed lovers.
While filming Ernest Hemingway’s To Have and Have Not, Bogie met 17-year-old Lauren Bacall, who, at 20, would become his wife until his death in 1957 from lung cancer.
Bogie spurned his tough guy image. He was more at home sipping scotch and swapping lies with his friends.
About his drinking habit he said, “at noon I pump in a little scotch and maintain a certain level for the rest of the day.” He sometimes stated that he felt like it was three in the morning and the rest of the world was three drinks behind.
He formed the Holmby Hills Rat Pack, consisting of Frank Sinatra and fellow devotees of drink and fellowship. The name originated with Bacall who, finding the revellers passed out in the morning, told them they looked like a pack of drowned rats.
Bogart was voted the best American actor of the 20th century.
