LETTERS: Painted crosswalks pose no danger
Painted crosswalks pose no danger
I wish to allay any fears Janet Thickins (letter to the editor, July 28) or others may have about the threat and danger posed by rainbow crosswalks.
Canada alone has many years of data – including copious hours of carefully-analyzed video surveillance of such spots – proving otherwise.
After all, Vancouver installed our first permanent rainbow crosswalks in 2013, followed by Toronto (2014), Ottawa (2016), Edmonton (2018), Calgary (2019), and Lethbridge, Alberta in 2020, to cite just a few.
Believe me, I checked: none are set to be scrapped due to an increase in pedestrian/driver safety concerns; no data exists proving otherwise; in fact, more and more are popping up all over the globe every month.
America has hundreds of them, as does Europe, and I suspect no defendant has yet gotten off on a dangerous driving / manslaughter / other charge by claiming “The rainbow crosswalk made me do it!”
I mean, I know conspiracy theories abound these days, but I find it highly unlikely that thousands of municipalities are knowingly engaged in Russian roulette by rainbow crosswalk.
Now, I agree with Ms. Thickins that rainbows are exceptionally pretty, but I must say that any driver (teenage or not) so distracted by seeing one painted on a crosswalk and thus inclined to wreak havoc or forget what they’re doing has no business behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, that’s for sure. Stick to the bike, kids…
But to err on the side of caution, once Simcoe and other local towns have Ryder’s Rainbow Crosswalks installed, let’s urge all driving instructors in the area to make “How to confront a rainbow crosswalk” part of their training and practice driving route. Safety first, of course.
Finally, keep chasing rainbows, Ryder. You’re an inspiration.
Jason Dale
Port Dover
Crosswalks for all?
I have some concerns regarding Pride crosswalks in Haldimand and Norfolk. The first is the safety aspect. There is a Pride crosswalk in Brantford on Colborne Street.
Just last week, I was driving along at about 48km/hr, when all of a sudden there’s a flash of colour that comes up on the road ahead of me, then under my car and flashes in my peripheral view, causing me to turn my head to look to see what I just ran over.
As my eyes make their way back to the road in front of me, I see the stop sign that I’m about to blow through, slam on my brakes and come to a stop halfway through the intersection as some teenaged girls cross the road in front of me.
Roads are for driving on, not for public statements that could cause the death of someone else.
Which segues into the next concern, if we allow a Pride crosswalk and the Taxpayers pay for it, will we be required to allow and pay for every cause a taxpayer brings forward? Will we be allowing and paying for an Every Child Matters Crosswalk, or a Simcoe Voice For Life Crosswalk, or a Simcoe and District Humane Society Crosswalk, or a Prostrate Health Crosswalk, or a Breast Cancer Awareness Crosswalk? The list goes on and on of organizations, people groups, causes, and businesses that want to be supported and celebrated by taxpayers.
If we allow one group to paint the roadways, it will set a precedent for every other group that wants to be acknowledged. Soon I’ll be blowing every stop sign in Haldimand and Norfolk because every road will be covered end to end in distracting paint.
Lily Eggink
Port Dover