Article content

Let’s learn from the past

I absolutely agree 100% with the opinion piece by Keith Ashley, Buy local, buy Canadian-made (Feb. 17).

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letter: Let’s learn from the past Back to video

Let’s learn from past mistakes (407, Connaught Labs, etc.) to be better prepared to look after and support our citizens.

Let’s move towards walking the talk (“Canada is a nice country and we stand for peace and human rights”) and not support, or sell to, repressive authoritarian governments.

Thank you to Mr. Ashley for summarizing very well how (hopefully) most Ontarians and Canadians feel.

Flora Miller

Hagersville