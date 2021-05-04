We need less taking and more giving
At what point in the history of this great land did the attitude of many of our citizens turn from givers to takers?
At what point in this fair land did the sole responsibility for everything, fall into the laps of government?
So often I hear the expression that the government owes me/us whatever. Whether it be special programs in education, health, environment, social services, etc. the government somehow inherited that responsibility or did we just abdicate our responsible for it.
At what point in the history of this nation did we become socialist? Presently our Liberal federal government leans so far to the left that unless we reel it in and bring it back to the centre our country will soon be out of money.
I make my point using the justice system. How many times do you see the same names appearing in the court news and time served or a slap on the wrist justice is given?
The police have identified more than 125 illegal marijuana grow operations in Norfolk. If they are illegal why are they still operating? Our area has a reputation as a haven for drug dealers and users. I am sure the police can identify most but I am sure they become frustrated when arrests are made and in no time the same people are back on the streets doing the same thing.
At what point in his fair country did it become easier to blame someone else or something else for the mistakes made? Again the courts are a great place to see this in action. Just listen/read the arguments of defence lawyers. Rough childhood, single parent family, impoverished family, alcohol/drug abuse and the list is never ending. How many people came from the same background and made a successful contribution to society. Is that ever mentioned? I personally don’t care about the excuses. If the person did the crime then there should be a strong enough sentence to deter that person from repeating again and again and again.
At what point in the history of this nation did the chase for money and possessions outweigh the importance of family and friends? The world today is surely different and sometimes it takes two family incomes to just make ends meet. But the true test of family is not what you can buy but what you can provide. Love, compassion, support, togetherness do not cost a cent so it becomes the parents’ responsibility to find a balance that works. Sometimes you might have to sacrifice certain wants for required needs.
I have absolutely no magic solutions for the above questions but have watched the transformation from the “one for all and all for one” attitude to the “Me” generation. I truly believe it started with my generation and has gotten worse as the decades flew by.
The one encouraging thing I see today in the midst of this pandemic is that families have had the opportunity to spend more time doing family things together. Helping with the child’s education, going for daily walks, playing road hockey in driveways: all great things to see. It might also show that we can do much more with less. Walking the trails does not have a cost. Family bicycle rides around the streets of Simcoe bring a smile to my face as I see them ride by. Dads and moms playing a simple game of catch with their children.
Maybe, just maybe, the pandemic with all its horrific outcomes might also teach us the value of family.
