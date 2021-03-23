Tolerance needs to begin at home
Tolerance is the quality or practice of accepting or being fair toward the beliefs, customs, etc. which are different from our own.
Knowing the difference in what is the right thing to say; to write, to read, and to interpret begins at home, taught by parents. The opposite is also true. Good parenting is something this new, demanding world will never replace.
I was fortunate to be raised in a family that taught us the correct things to say and to do. To respect the rights and beliefs of others was instilled. There was also a little discipline mixed into the teachings.
I like a quotation by George Carlin where he says, “Political correctness is America’s newest form of intolerance, and is especially pernicious because it comes disguised as tolerance. It presents itself as fairness, yet attempts to restrict and control people’s language with strict codes and rigid rules. I’m not sure silencing people or forcing them to alter their speech is the best method of solving problems that go much deeper than speech.”
Being tolerant of other people, no matter who they are, is taught by loving parents at an early age. I was blessed to have parents who showed me, through the way they lived their lives, what was right and wrong.
The ills of our society will not be solved by forcing people to change. It starts at home. Change has to be made by educating people, teaching them that everyone on this planet is the same and should enjoy all the rights and freedoms that everyone else has.
At an early age I only knew Albert Brown, the blacksmith, as Albert the man who let kids watch him as he shaped horseshoes or whatever other piece of equipment he was working on. None of my friends ever brought race up when talking about Albert. I played with many ball players from Six Nations and my teammates only thought of them as great players. I taught many students of different races and only thought of them as students.
Tolerance of others begins at home and led by the example presented to children at a young age. We are all born on the same starting line. What we become is taught.
As Carlin stated “passing laws” is not the answer. Tolerance, as defined above, is the only way to make our society fair for everyone.
