Tolerance needs to begin at home

Tolerance is the quality or practice of accepting or being fair toward the beliefs, customs, etc. which are different from our own.

Knowing the difference in what is the right thing to say; to write, to read, and to interpret begins at home, taught by parents. The opposite is also true. Good parenting is something this new, demanding world will never replace.

I was fortunate to be raised in a family that taught us the correct things to say and to do. To respect the rights and beliefs of others was instilled. There was also a little discipline mixed into the teachings.

I like a quotation by George Carlin where he says, “Political correctness is America’s newest form of intolerance, and is especially pernicious because it comes disguised as tolerance. It presents itself as fairness, yet attempts to restrict and control people’s language with strict codes and rigid rules. I’m not sure silencing people or forcing them to alter their speech is the best method of solving problems that go much deeper than speech.”