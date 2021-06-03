Storytellers left lasting impression

Article content

Not many people younger than myself will remember Greg Clark, Gordon Sinclair, Hugh Garner or

Canada’s premier historian Pierre Berton. And that’s a shame.

They were our storytellers back when we still had story to tell. Re-reading them is bittersweet as they confirm my notion that the Canada I knew is as dead as a beaver hat and it’s not coming back.

I can still rant about it though for, at one time we were a vibrant, muscular young giant of a place with an identity and sort of quiet pride that marked everything we did.

We had a crop of journalists and writers in the 1950s and 1960s that weren’t blinkered and filtered through a prism of political correctness.

The story of my Canada deserves to be remembered, warts and all as long as those warts don’t consume our narrative, much of which is defined by print journalists.

Greg Clark was a pint-size dynamo of a guy whose cherubic visage and good nature belied the fact that he had earned the Military Cross on Vimy Ridge and whose son would be killed in Normandy while his father was there as a war correspondent. He was born in 1887 and died in 1977, having seen the best of us along the way, taking people as they came, one at a time as long as they told a good story.