Storytellers left lasting impression
Not many people younger than myself will remember Greg Clark, Gordon Sinclair, Hugh Garner or
Canada’s premier historian Pierre Berton. And that’s a shame.
They were our storytellers back when we still had story to tell. Re-reading them is bittersweet as they confirm my notion that the Canada I knew is as dead as a beaver hat and it’s not coming back.
I can still rant about it though for, at one time we were a vibrant, muscular young giant of a place with an identity and sort of quiet pride that marked everything we did.
We had a crop of journalists and writers in the 1950s and 1960s that weren’t blinkered and filtered through a prism of political correctness.
The story of my Canada deserves to be remembered, warts and all as long as those warts don’t consume our narrative, much of which is defined by print journalists.
Greg Clark was a pint-size dynamo of a guy whose cherubic visage and good nature belied the fact that he had earned the Military Cross on Vimy Ridge and whose son would be killed in Normandy while his father was there as a war correspondent. He was born in 1887 and died in 1977, having seen the best of us along the way, taking people as they came, one at a time as long as they told a good story.
Along with backing Ernest Hemingway’s bid for a job at the Toronto Star, Clark wrote what is now classed as human interest stuff, fishing tales, ramblings and character studies.
He lived in the King Edward Hotel in Toronto. I remember catching sight of him one night as we exited the bar.
Pierre Berton was and remains possibly Canada’s greatest storyteller. He told us about his boyhood in the Yukon living in a cabin next to one used by Robert Service, Canada’s Kipling.
Berton wrote a two volume history of the war of 1812, rekindling an interest in the subject which has, fortunately continued. He wrote the definitive history of the building of the CPR and the Klondike gold rush which brought his father to the Yukon, first as a prospector then a Mountie.
He was the first Canadian of his era to admit he smoked a little weed now and then to relax, a daring revelation at the time when marijuana was still considered devil weed. His book Vimy is still, to me, the best single volume on the subject published.
If I could recommend a single author for young people to study on the history of their country, it would be Berton.
Gordon Sinclair was a globe-trotting author whose colourful passages conjured up mountains on India’s North West frontier, Burmese tea plantations, and run-ins with warlords and Shanghai gangsters.
His tales helped take the minds of Depression-era Canadians off their hardships if only for a while.
There are more, many more, Hugh Garner, novelist, playwright, veteran of the McKenzie Papineau Brigade in Spain and sailor on a wartime corvette. And our literary crown jewel, Farley Mowat who warned us of Native struggles and climate change decades before it became common knowledge.
We should have listened.
