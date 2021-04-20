





Article content I joined Team Oxford-AstraZeneca on Friday afternoon when a friendly local pharmacist jabbed the needle into my left arm so smoothly I didn’t even feel it. I asked for a Band-Aid just to prove I had a dose. After that, well, it was a bit rough. I had a sore arm, terrible body chills and aches, a dull headache and I was tired for about 48 hours. I willed myself to go for a walk. I’m sure I looked 100 years old trudging around the neighbourhood. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sims: Get the shot, any shot, as soon as you can Back to video A strong immune response, my health-care friends told me. Now I’m tip-top. Some mild flu-like symptoms were a small price compared to an intensive-care admission or unknowingly spreading the virus to others if I didn’t take the shot. Did I hesitate before signing up a week ago? A bit. Some doubt about those astonishingly rare blood clots in younger women crept into my head. I thought about waiting for the Pfizer shot if my turn came soon. I even tried to convince myself that I should let other more vulnerable people go ahead of a stay-at-home journalist. How very Canadian of me.

Article content That was ridiculous. If I was eligible for a vaccine, I needed to get it. After a hefty local push, the province expanded the pharmacy program in Middlesex-London a week ago so there were no excuses. An extra nudge came from a Toronto news report about three COVID-19 patients in the ICU who could have gotten vaccinations weeks ago but decided against them. Now that the age band for the AstraZeneca shot was lowered on Sunday to 40, I’m sure fellow Londoners are weighing the same options and worries as I did last week. My advice is to get a shot, any shot, as soon as you can. Oxford-AstraZeneca has been unfairly categorized as the brussel sprout of the vaccine world. They’re not everyone’s first choice for dinner but I like brussel sprouts, especially if they’re going to keep me out of the hospital. The vaccine has been given safely to millions of people and has lowered infection rates. I’m in the O-AZ club…. if you’re eligible for a vaccine, go get it! pic.twitter.com/PnKIBTPc3s — Jane Sims (@JaneatLFPress) April 16, 2021 This is no time to be picky. Thirteen months into the greatest public health crisis of our lives, we’re in worse shape than we were last spring. We’ve been ordered to stay home again, our schools are closed again, our economy is back in neutral and more people are getting sick and dying. Back when the pandemic began, it wouldn’t have mattered if it was an mRNA or a viral vector-based vaccine to end this nightmare. We didn’t even know what those were a year ago, but now we compare Pfizer and AstraZeneca like we do orchids and dandelions. It’s unfair, unwise and unsafe.

Article content Forget about sitting on your hands. Everyone owes it to themselves, their loved ones and the rest of the community to get vaccinated. On Monday the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported just 69 new cases, an indication that our local surge may be abating. But, medical officer of health Chris Mackie said at Monday’s media briefing that opening the doors to anyone over 16, as they have this week in the United States, won’t happen here soon. As soon as the vaccine’s age band was lowered to 60 last week, 15,000 appointments were gobbled up in 48 hours. Tens of thousands of people with serious health conditions and the same number of people who can’t work from home still need to be signed up. As we’ve seen already, supply chains ebb and flow. “Please don’t wait for Pfizer to become available to you if AstraZeneca is available,” Mackie said. “Go grab that and get yourself vaccinated. You’ll feel a lot safer.” If that isn’t convincing enough, perhaps think about the 86 COVID-19 patients being treated at London Health Sciences Centre, the largest number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has had at one time since the pandemic began. Thirty-nine are in critical care. Thirty-three patients are from Toronto where the ICUs are overflowing. I think about them every time an Ornge helicopter flies low over my house on its way to the hospital. Last week, it seemed like it was several times every day. I’m so grateful to have my jab in the arm. jsims@postmedia.com twitter.com/JaneatLFPress

