Rough times for the Royals

The Duke of Windsor was lauded by many for chucking it all in favour of the woman he loved. Wallace Simpson, his paramour, rightly or wrongly, was branded a gold digger decades before Meghan Markle, who is undergoing the same sort of scrutiny.

In an attempt to placate the situation Winston Churchill reminded everyone of the fact that his mother had also been a Yankee.

Her father was cast into a role he neither wanted nor was prepared for impeded as he was by a stutter that made speaking in public an agony. He was never supposed to be king, that role was reserved for brother Edward who held the position for about 20 minutes before abdicating the throne for a socialite who was divorced and an American.

The Queen at age 94 has seen it all.

The Royal Family has, of course, suffered scandal before but this year has to have them wondering whether the crown has not turned into a noose.

Ditching the throne was bad enough but when it came to light that Edward rather fancied Hitler and the Nazis he simply had to go and take his foreign wife with him. He was made Governor of Bermuda, which was about as far away from the Royal Family as could be managed. The only other solution being to lock him in the tower with the ravens.

The Queen’s grandmother, Victoria, who reeked of prudery, spent a lot of time with her Scottish ghillie at Balmoral. These were Royal gamekeepers who invented the camouflage now used by snipers the world over, the Ghillie suit.

She also kept a handsome chap from India around whose job ostensibly was to familiarize the ‘Widow at Windsor’ with life on the subcontinent.

One of Victoria’s less than stellar crop of princelings left the rails and was at one time a prime suspect in the search for Jack the Ripper.

The current Queen’s sister Margaret led a troubled life in the shadow of her sibling. Alcohol, men and cigarettes would be her ultimate undoing.

Now there are the kids. Andrew, long known as Randy Andy, has been implicated in the sordid business of Jeffery Epstein.

The event that came closest to sinking the royal barge is of course the life and death of Princess Diana. The circumstances of her demise have been fuel for untold rumours and conspiracy theories. She deserved better.

Charles replaced her with Camilla.

The military loves Camilla. While Charles is inspecting the troops she may be found in the officers mess lifting morale along with generous measures of gin.

They also revere Prince Philip, the Iron Duke. He’s my personal favourite Royal. He is the Colonel in Chief of all Corps of Cadets in the Commonwealth. He was an early supporter of the World Wildlife Fund, one of the planet’s premier conservation groups, and he appears to be indestructible.

Two years ago, at 97 he totalled a Land Rover and walked away. Now, one year short of the century mark he survives heart surgery.

Meanwhile Joe Biden can’t make it into Air Force One without falling three times.

