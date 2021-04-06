Replace the endless talk with action

Article content

The buck stops here, all flash and no substance are just two of the phrases that come to mind when I think about our present prime minister.

In the real world when things go wrong the leader of that business, corporation, government or a division of the armed forces steps forward and takes the blame, admits where he/she went wrong and suggests steps to be taken to rectify the problem or simply resigns.

I see our PM as a song and dance man who spins a good tale but is basically all flash and no substance. He loves being on the international stage and guaranteeing to spend our tax dollars on whatever the international community wants: $180 million here and another $50 million there, when we can’t even look after our own pressing problems.

It is bad enough that he dropped the ball on COVID-19 vaccines but how long does it take to clean mercury from rivers that pollute the drinking water along their banks? (Been talking about it for over 10-plus years.) How long does it take to provide electricity and water to our northern communities? What about providing good medical care in our northern communities? If we truly want to put our people back to work, spend this money at home and create thousands of needed job opportunities.