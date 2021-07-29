Ordinary people do extraordinary things

Military history, as those who follow my scribblings know, has been a passion of mine for pretty much as long as I can remember.

As one of the first baby boomers almost every adult male I knew was a veteran of something. I found out early that if I was quiet and listened as they talked to each other there was much to be learned. Early on it struck me that everybody from the milk man to my allergy specialist, who had worked his way through medical school as a deckhand in the Merchant Marine, had a war story.

These “ordinary” men and women had done extraordinary things. I also learned that you can’t put history in a box; it flows through time like a river coursing down through the generations. I can remember Second World War vets, soldiers of the 14-18 War, who were just entering middle age, and one Boer War cavalryman. Later I corresponded with four men who had fought in the Spanish Civil War as members of the McKenzie Papineau Battalion whose stories I was going to put in a book until someone beat me to it.

There is continuity here. When my grandad Lloyd was born in 1898 there were thousands of Civil War veterans still alive and even a few who fought Napoleon at Waterloo.

When I was born, the Korean conflict was still three years off, now nobody remembers it at all.

Someday the veterans of Afghanistan, Bosnia and countless peacekeeping missions in places where there was no peace to keep will be looked on in the same light, remnants of a bygone age.

Sometimes the media gets it right. For those busy tearing down statues I would recommend Ken Burns’ epic miniseries that examines the Civil War warts and all and does it with just music and original photographs with actors providing a voice-over. His The War and Vietnam utilized still living combatants and civilians. Taken together they form a trilogy.