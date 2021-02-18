





Life boils down to the basics

Article content My wife Peggy is urging me to write something that might give my faithful band of readers a chance to see the lighter side the plague. She might as well ask me to describe Hitler’s inner child. However, as usual she’s right. Sure, there are things that I miss, mainly bookstores; I was deeply wounded when the Simcoe branch of Coles closed. Even Bernie Crawshaw’s gently used bookshop – Fernlea Ivix Non-Profit Books — in Courtland has been forced to close periodically. Personally I consider Bernie’s emporium an essential business and a guardian of my sanity. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Life boils down to the basics Back to video When this current abomination ends, and it will, I plan on taking a wheelbarrow, or barley wheeler as my Uncle Stu calls it, to the Ancaster Indigo/Chapters outlet and not come out until the thing is full. I’m glad we aren’t into fast food. The idea of parking myself in any line in weather that would freeze the nards off the proverbial brass monkey for a fish burger and fries holds no appeal whatsoever.

Article content I still have access to a pharmacy for the stuff I need to remain vertical and the beer store still has an ample supply of 00 Heineken. I don’t need a barber as long as Joe is around with his high speed clippers, having learned horse grooming from my daughter-in-law Laura he keeps my mane so high and tight I look like a fat Papillion. Nobody on the island gives a rat’s ass what you look like, the dress code here is whatever’s comfortable; we do not stand on ceremony. Creative headwear, however, is always in vogue and it would not surprise me in the least to see a little old lady wearing a Bass Pro Shop toque, a cammo jacket and Wellies, high grade British rubber boots, very stylish. Personally, I prefer my old army parka that has served me well as everything from extra warmth when thrown over a sleeping bag back in the day when cadet winter indoctrination was something we could still do, to a daybed for a series of beloved dogs. They probably smelled better than I do. A canvas and fur Russian tankers helmet, a relic from the Cold War era, complete with the USSR hammer and sickle badge, tops off the ensemble. There aren’t a lot of us here during the winter and that is fine by me. We look out for one another, ably assisted by a small Facebook site. If there’s anything you need chances are somebody has one to lend. We have no problem with the six-feet apart edict, in fact there are days, lots of them, when the only person I see is Peggy and that too, is fine by me.

Article content Food is no problem. Laura and Joe raise chickens and have excellent pork and beef connections. This is supplemented by venison and salmon, fruit preserves and greens to stave off scurvy. For a lot of us this epidemic has necessitated boiling life down to basics, a more simplified existence. There is a lesson in all this and for me it comes as a welcome surprise how much human nature can adapt itself to almost anything. I just stepped outside and I can smell BBQ and there is a blizzard warning on. It’s just possible that young people might rediscover there are sources of amusement other than that glowing little plastic square and are rediscovering board games and books. Dogs are a mainstay here at the Point, some of them get so many walks a day they’re starting to look like greyhounds. And there is a bit of beach back for Jax and I to walk. gordchristmas@hotmail.com

