Good foresight involves hindsight

Before I begin my column today, there are two definitions I believe you need to read just to refresh their meaning and allow you to apply it to the column.
Hindsight: the ability to understand an event or action or situation only after it has happened.
We have all used this in our own lives many times.
I can remember building my deck many years ago and cutting an important structural piece two inches short. The old adage, “Measure twice, cut once”, immediately came to mind – hindsight.
Foresight: the ability to judge correctly what is going to happen in the future and plan your actions based on this knowledge.
When we bought our second home it was based on the fact that our first home was getting too small for our growing family so we either had to put on an addition or buy a bigger house – foresight.
Norfolk County has earned big marks during this pandemic by having one of the best run LTC facilities in the province and probably the country. Norview, tucked in a little, quiet section of the town of Simcoe, has successfully made its way through the pandemic so far with great success.
A huge thank-you goes out to the staff for their dedication to the residents under their charge. I can say this because I see it first hand on a regular basis.
Now for the definitions I mentioned at the beginning of the column. We have all read in the Reformer that a developer now wants to build 101 housing units right next to this quiet facility.
The development proposal includes a five level high-rise. A walk around the ring road at Norview will show you where the proposed boundaries are between the LTC facility and the proposed project. You can almost reach out from one of the quiet decks and touch the boundary stakes.
Considering hindsight from other developments, we know that the noise level will increase, the air quality will suffer during and after the development is completed. The 101 housing units mean the increase of 101 to 202 vehicles to the area. This results in increased traffic, increased air and noise pollution and infringes on the quiet walking areas for many of the residents.
Foresight enters play when you first realize that the proposed development is on property that was once owned by the county.
How many decades ago did we start to see an exodus from the cities to our quiet little community of Norfolk? How many decades ago did we realize that most of those moving from the city were recently retired seniors? How many decades ago did we notice that the average age of the citizens of Norfolk was increasing? How many decades ago did we see the beginning of stress on the county’s health care personnel and facilities? How many decades ago did we notice that the wait to get into a local health care facility was several years?
With only a hint of foresight from those in charge of the health care system at the local/provincial/federal levels we should have recognized a growing need for well-run LTC facilities.
The property beside Norview would have made an excellent location for expansion of the present facility or for a new minimal care facility with a much needed local hospice included.
Now in 2021 when there is going to be provincial/federal money available for LTC upgrades and expansion, the ideal property is gone.
Having good foresight is usually based on the examination of hindsight with the intent of not making the same mistakes again.
