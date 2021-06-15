Good foresight involves hindsight

Article content

Before I begin my column today, there are two definitions I believe you need to read just to refresh their meaning and allow you to apply it to the column.

Hindsight: the ability to understand an event or action or situation only after it has happened.

We have all used this in our own lives many times.

I can remember building my deck many years ago and cutting an important structural piece two inches short. The old adage, “Measure twice, cut once”, immediately came to mind – hindsight.

Foresight: the ability to judge correctly what is going to happen in the future and plan your actions based on this knowledge.

When we bought our second home it was based on the fact that our first home was getting too small for our growing family so we either had to put on an addition or buy a bigger house – foresight.

Norfolk County has earned big marks during this pandemic by having one of the best run LTC facilities in the province and probably the country. Norview, tucked in a little, quiet section of the town of Simcoe, has successfully made its way through the pandemic so far with great success.