Farewell to the Iron Duke

With the death of Prince Philip, every cadet in the Commonwealth has lost their patron. For us the Duke of Edinburgh Award is as prestigious as it gets. I saw Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, once at the Royal Winter Fair sometime in the early seventies. He was there to view the RCMP Musical Ride; I was there to keep vending machines full of apples. It was a profitable idea actually, thought up by an ingenious farmer. Drop a dime (I think) and out would pop a Macintosh, Granny Smith or delicious. I've never seen such a vending machine before or since. Farewell to the Iron Duke One of these was located at the far end of the horse palace, familiar to two generations of Canadian soldiers on their way to Europe. The Queen's cowboys had their mounts stabled there and I had a couple of favourite's among the coal black horses from the Musical Ride. Usually there was a stable detail mucking out the place, which gave it a Victorian Soldier of the Queen atmosphere.

Article content The Iron Duke, who died on April 9, was colourful from the start. Son of a Greek princess, he was smuggled off the island of Corfu in a laundry basket during the Greek civil war. During the Second World War, his mother would hide and transport Jewish families trying to flee the country’s Nazi occupiers. Her son, now a vagabond royal, would join the Royal Navy at the urging of his uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten. He looked the part: Blond and Errol Flynn handsome with a sailor’s tan he looked like a Viking. Philip would see action in the Mediterranean, North Atlantic and the Pacific where he would witness the Japanese surrender. As the Royal Consort he dutifully kept his three paces behind the Queen but woe unto him who sought to touch his wife. Philip had a short fuse and those on the wrong end of a chewing out would not forget it. Political correctness seldom stood in his way and he knew it, forever blotting his copybook when, in a blunt mood, he could tear a strip off whoever was handy. He had traits that more than made up for whatever social blunder he might commit. Like most royals his was a life of constant service and once calculated he had cut more ceremonial ribbons than anyone alive. To relax he loved to fly and did so well into his eighties . When he totalled his Land Rover in 2019 the Duke made sure the police were on the scene, checked with occupants of the second car involved to make sure they were all right and then started to hike home. He was a dedicated sportsman who liked shooting, especially wing shooting, sailing and piloting his own aircraft.

Article content He knew he held a position of tremendous responsibility but there was something puckish about him. He never took himself as seriously as he did his work . For most of us the Duke was a constant in our lives. When I was young he gazed down on every schoolroom in the country and you felt part of something that separated us from the always looming presence of the Americans. Recent upheavals and scandals have rocked the monarchy but they all came together to march behind Philip’s custom built Land Rover, which bore his coffin. A world without the royal family is, of course, inconceivable to those of my generation and those who would tear it down lose a thousand years of service, dedicated to us. Ponder that. gordchristmas@outlook.com

