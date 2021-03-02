Extra hours part of management job
Call me naive but throughout my life, my career and my retirement I have always felt that managers of any organization should be paid well.
I thought this because of the person’s skills in a particular area, the ability to lead and implement policy and its changes. The person must be an excellent communicator to those he or she supervises and if necessary to the general public.
The job will also demand above and beyond normal hours for meetings, crisis management and an assortment of other demands on the person’s time. That is why management is paid well.
So when I read that the medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk is not only paid well but is now being paid for overtime it makes me a little bit upset. Does this also have a reverse clause that when there is no crisis and excessive down time because things are running smoothly there will be a deduction to salary?
I know it is hard to compare salaries from one area to another but Canada, Ontario, Norfolk-Haldimand are all suffering a significant economic downturn, so giving our chief medical officer of health this gigantic boost in overtime pay is ridiculous.
I wish this was the case when I spent lots of extra hours at my schools for meetings, choir practices, coaching sports teams, meeting with individual parents after hours, preparing curriculum changes, stuck overnight(s) in a school because of a snowstorm (like good friends of mine) and the list goes on and on.
I always thought that putting in those extra hours was part of the job because I was paid a manager salary. I guess I was just plain old naive.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT
Last week I received a five-year summary of how my wife’s tax-free savings account has performed. It was dated from January 1, 2016 to January 1, 2021. I was more than pleased with the return on investment. In the last five years the investment has averaged 11.1 per cent.
This got me to thinking about the $70,000,000 Legacy Fund and how it is doing. My immediate thought was that if that fund was invested at the same rate it would provide about $7.7 million a year (on the five-year average) for infrastructure projects within Norfolk.
So I made a call to four councillors to find out how the Legacy Fund is doing from a return on investment stand point. One councillor returned my call. (Thank-you Amy Martin for speaking to me and looking into my concern.) Since it is taxpayers’ money, I firmly believe it is necessary to get the biggest bang for our buck. After all it is a rainy day fund and I believe it is raining cats and dogs.
To the other three councillors, you must be overwhelmed with phone messages, so I hope to hear from you soon.
