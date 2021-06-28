Can't see the trees through the development
In a previous column, I wrote about Joyce Kilmer’s beautiful poem called Trees.
It starts like this: “I think that I shall never see / A poem as lovely as a tree.”
Kilmer is just one of many poets who have immortalized trees.
Jones Very wrote a poem that I love because it tells why we all should appreciate what trees bring into our lives. He simply called it, The Tree.
I love thee when thy swelling buds appear,
And one by one their tender leaves unfold.
As if they knew that warmer suns were near,
Nor longer sought to hide from winter’s cold:
And when with darker growth thy leaves are seen
To veil from view the early robin’s nest,
I love to lie beneath thy waving screen,
With limbs by summer’s heat and toil oppressed;
And when the autumn winds have stripped thee bare,
And round thee lies the smooth, untrodden snow,
When naught is thine that made thee once so fair,
I love to watch thy shadowy form below,
And through thy leafless arms to look above
On stars that brighter beam when most we need their love.
I share this with you because of my love for trees and seeing them destroyed makes me upset. Trees, whether in a small woodlot or a gigantic forest, are a refuge for our animal kingdom. Regardless of whether they crawl on the ground or fly in the air, they find safe homes in trees
The reckless destruction of our forests and woodlots is a leading cause for global warming. Any fool should know all the benefits trees provide, from maintaining groundwater to preventing erosion. And trees provide enjoyment, whether by sitting under one on a hot day or by listening to the music coming from within their limbs.
On July 8, Norfolk council is holding a hearing to consider changing a bylaw to permit another woodlot to be cut down so a developer can construct another lookalike survey.
Several questions pop to mind when I watch the unbridled development throughout Norfolk. First, are there no open spaces for these developments to happen with minimum disruption to the eco-system? Second, I thought our fresh water supply was in jeopardy and the hunt is on for new water sources. So is this development in Simcoe going to put more pressure on the delivery of fresh water?
In hindsight, we can see where development has taken place with no regard for its environmental impact. Case in point is the development many years ago at the west end of Simcoe that was built on a fresh-water source.
I am not usually anti-development but I am when it has a direct impact on the birds, bees, snakes, frogs, salamanders, rabbits, skunks and opossums that are all part of a local woodlot environment. They may not be on the endangered species list but, at the rate we are going, they soon will be.
I hope county council makes the right decision and turns down this application and develops a policy that ensures the protection of one of our natural resources – trees.
Albert Laighton wrote:
“I have often walked these woodland paths,
Without the blessed foreknowing
That underneath the withered leaves
The fairest buds were growing.”
