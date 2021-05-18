Be part of the team

Article content

An interesting cartoon sent to me this week made a lot of sense.

When I was a youngster going to public school there was a threat of a polio crisis crossing the nation.

I only knew of two people in my early surroundings that contracted polio. One was a young student who rehabilitated himself and became an excellent diver on our local swim team. The other was a teacher who later became a good friend. I taught on the same staff with her when I started my career.

The cartoon had one person asking another if they had polio when they were young. The answer was a definite “No”. The first person replied, “That’s because your mother marched you down to the doctors and got you vaccinated with the polio vaccine”.

I, personally, like the odds against COVID-19 by getting the vaccine. A little research suggests to me that it is the prudent thing to do.

The vaccine is not the only protector but following the protocols laid out by our health officials still must be followed if this virus is going to be stopped.