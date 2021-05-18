Be part of the team
An interesting cartoon sent to me this week made a lot of sense.
When I was a youngster going to public school there was a threat of a polio crisis crossing the nation.
I only knew of two people in my early surroundings that contracted polio. One was a young student who rehabilitated himself and became an excellent diver on our local swim team. The other was a teacher who later became a good friend. I taught on the same staff with her when I started my career.
The cartoon had one person asking another if they had polio when they were young. The answer was a definite “No”. The first person replied, “That’s because your mother marched you down to the doctors and got you vaccinated with the polio vaccine”.
I, personally, like the odds against COVID-19 by getting the vaccine. A little research suggests to me that it is the prudent thing to do.
The vaccine is not the only protector but following the protocols laid out by our health officials still must be followed if this virus is going to be stopped.
To all the protesters against wearing a mask, refusing to remain the proper distance, congregating in large crowds: It’s not your rights that the government is taking away it is your right to a healthy safe environment they are protecting.
I, too, am getting tired of not being able to socialize with friends and family but I know that it is in their best interest to remain vigilant to the protocols until the COVID-19 virus is under control.
For all those who think this virus is not dangerous at this time, tune in to India. They have run out of places to bury the bodies, some are now being laid by the rivers, crematoriums cannot keep up with the fatalities. It is real and by no means over for all.
When this is finally over I believe the folks in my neighbourhood will all be in better physical condition than ever before. Melva does her five kilometre walk every day. Bob does his long distant walk only six days a week and babysits on the seventh. The other Bob is out daily walking with his wife and yearning about playing golf again. Charlie rides his bike every morning and afternoon. Countless families are out for walks by my house every day. Some of the younger generation never misses a day of jogging. Young boys and girls on their in-line skates roll by the house and scooters are also in fashion.
On my walks I have seen people stopping and doing what looks like some yoga exercises as part of their workout routine.
I never knew there were so many dog walkers in my neighbourhood. What a great way to get in some exercise.
A little imagination can help pass the time and also have many health benefits as a bonus.
If we all pull together as one, we can reach our desired conclusion much sooner. Be safe, be healthy and be part of the team.
Kashley1940@hotmail.com