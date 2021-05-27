Woman guilty in Simcoe taxi company scam

Police said their investigation found multiple faked transportation receipts. It was impossible for the trips to have been made since Ritchie’s son was, at the time, either in jail or living in Simcoe, police said.

Assistant Crown attorney Gracie Romano told court that Ritchie, who was an office worker at the taxi company, got permission to pick up her son, who lived out of town, and take him to and from the methadone clinic in Simcoe at a fixed rate. That rate was then billed to Haldimand-Norfolk’s welfare services.

The original charges were said by police to involve up to $90,000 in fraud to Ontario Works from 2014 to 2017.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Wendy Diane Ritchie, 54, was charged in the criminal venture, along with her son and one of the owners of Norfolk Taxi.

A Norfolk woman who got involved in a scheme to bilk social services was doing it to pay off her son’s debt, her lawyer recently told Simcoe’s Ontario Court.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“There was a flat rate of $100 to and from where he was supposed to have been living and it could not have taken place,” said Romano.

“Well in excess of $5,000 was billed to and paid for by Haldimand-Norfolk social services to Norfolk Taxi.”

Romano said that, when Ritchie was arrested, she immediately admitted her involvement in the scam. She said she only benefited by $3,000 and had only done that to pay off a debt she said her son owed to the taxi business owner.

Ritchie’s son died in late 2020 and fraud charges against the business owner were withdrawn on Jan. 18 by Justice Gethin Edward.

Romano noted that, if Ritchie’s charges had gone to trial, it would have been a lengthy and difficult case.

“She gets credit for her co-operation and immediate statement to police, and the condolences of the Attorney General on the loss of her son, which would have complicated the prosecution of the matter.”

Defence lawyer Jamie Pereira said his client took responsibility for her actions.

“She knew what she did was wrong but it was to pay off her son’s drug debt.”

Ritchie apologized to the judge.

Edward noted that the fraud was committed over a long period of time and involved defrauding the social service network of a significant sum. But he noted that Ritchie has no criminal record and a number of health difficulties.

He agreed with a joint submission by the Crown and defence that the woman be given a suspended sentence, put on probation for two years and ordered to repay $3,000 to Haldimand-Norfolk social services.

She’s to have no contact with her former boss during her probation and, as much as possible during the pandemic, is to complete 30 hours of community service.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble