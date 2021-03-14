Vittoria Road accident injures pedestrian

Susan Gamble
Mar 14, 2021
OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk reported from the scene of an early Sunday accident that seriously injured a pedestrian.

An early morning accident on Vittoria Road in Norfolk has sent a 37-year-old pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the accident occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

OPP officers and Norfolk County paramedics were on the scene and the victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and then air-lifted to a Hamilton hospital by ORNGE.

Vittoria Road from Hillcrest Road South and Millpond Road was closed for about three hours to allow OPP West Region Collision Reconstructionist and technical collision investigators to document the accident.

Sanchuk said “thoughts and prayers” were with both the family that received a knock on their door alerting them that a loved one was seriously injured, and those first-responders who were at the scene.

