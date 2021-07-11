Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterford
Article content
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Waterford were reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Sunday, meaning seven cases in the two counties have been reported in the last seven days.
Advertisement
Article content
With a total of 2716 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, it leaves 11 known active cases in the two counties.
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterford Back to video
The are no ongoing outbreaks in public facilities like hospitals, retirement homes or long-term care homes.
The breakdown of cases in Haldimand County since the pandemic began includes Caledonia, 392; Dunnville, 348; Hagersville, 215; Cayuga, 94; Jarvis, 89; Selkirk, 47; Fisherville, 12; and Townsend, 9.
In Norfolk County the breakdown is Simcoe, 471; Vittoria, 216; Waterford, 181; Delhi, 144; Port Dover, 143; Langton, 99; Courtland, 47; Port Rowan, 24; Teeterville, 13; Turkey Point, 12; Wilsonville, 9; and St. Williams, 8.
With a total of 2,714 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, it leaves just nine known active cases in the two counties.
The are no ongoing outbreaks in public facilities like hospitals, retirement homes or long-term care homes.
Locally, 110,188 vaccines have been given by the health unit with another 10,477 doses given at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and 39,459 people have completed a ‘series’ or two-dose process.
The health unit calculates 52.5 per cent of the population over 18 is now fully vaccinated and 21 percent are partially vaccinated. It leaves 26.5 percent of the adult population unvaccinated.
The health unit hopes to complete outstanding second doses by the end of July.
Those with appointments for second doses in August, September or October can go online and move up their appointments to as soon as 28 days after their first dose.
Advertisement
Article content
Pop-up clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine, which require appointments, are being scheduled in Cayuga and Delhi on July 13, 14, 22, and 24. There are also appointments available on the Provincial Booking Tool throughout July. Book through www.hnhu.org/popup or by calling 519-427-5903.
Area pharmacies are also offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those can be accessed through https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
Ontario recorded 166 new cases on Sunday and six new COVID-19 related deaths.
With 536,306 Ontarians who have had the virus and recovered, it means there are 1,592 known active cases in the province right now.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble