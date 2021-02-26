Article content

A fire was extinguished quickly in a bedroom at a residence on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Norfolk County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in a building at 169 Norfolk St. S. near Victoria St. at just before 2 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Simcoe residential fire contained to bedroom area Back to video

The fire did not spread beyond the bedroom area.

The cause is under investigation. No cost estimates of damage were available.

No injuries were reported.

“Fires can start in any room of the house. Be careful with smoking materials, phone charging cables, and candles while in the bedroom,” Cory Armstrong-Smith, Norfolk Fire Prevention Officer, said in a media release.

More information about fire safety can be found at norfolkcountyfire.ca.