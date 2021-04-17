





Share this Story: Many police chiefs say 'no thanks' to Ford's new COVID random stop law

Many police chiefs say 'no thanks' to Ford's new COVID random stop law Extreme move makes Ontario feel like a police state Photo by Craig Robertson / Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network

Article content Just because Premier Doug Ford has given police the power to stop and question why people are out of their homes does not mean every service will use it. In fact, many police services and the associations who represent their officers have already said no to these new measures that feel more like police state rules than they do something introduced in a free country. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Many police chiefs say 'no thanks' to Ford's new COVID random stop law Back to video This includes Toronto Police. Chief James Ramer took to twitter Saturday saying “new emergency orders announced yesterday to help limit the spread of COVID-19 are now in effect. The Toronto Police Service will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not be doing random stops of people or cars.” Halton Regional Police Chief Steve Tanner has also made it clear his service won’t be backed into a corner by the new guidelines. “The @haltonpolice has always, and will always work closely and in cooperation with our citizens,” he tweeted. “During this next COVID-19 phase we will continue to engage, explain and educate our citizens. Enforcement will be a last resort and only when absolutely required for public safety.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Peel Regional Police Association President Adrian Woolley said no matter what, his members will not be participating in anything that goes beyond what they are entitled to do constitutionally. “I believe that these new measures called for by Doug Ford are in direct conflict with our Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he tweeted. “Further, they place all of our active frontline members in an untenable position when directed by politicians to enforce these measures.” As he told The Toronto Sun, what these new powers do is “make the police the bad guy.” And he’s indicated to his membership that they should not have to hand out $750 tickets to families at now off limits children’s playgrounds either. “Can you imagine? Dear Lord,” said Woolley. “It’s not what my members signed up for.” More On This Topic Many Ontario police services refuse to enforce Ford government's new random stop laws New police powers to enforce pandemic crackdown announced by Ford Friday LILLEY: Ford should focus on vaccinating hotspots rather than closing parks But bringing in tougher enforcement is what a government that admits it’s losing the battle with a virus in a pandemic is asking police to do. “Moving forward, police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to first provide their purpose for not being home, and provide their home address,” Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones told reporters Friday while adding “police will also have the authority to stop a vehicle to inquire about an individual’s reason for leaving their residence.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content No thanks, say at least 18 police services so far. And the list is growing. “We are carefully reviewing these new authorities. We are very mindful of the perceptions of the broader public as well as within our more marginalized, racialized and/or Indigenous/Aboriginal/Inuit peoples,” Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said in a news release. But Ottawa Police also say their officers “will not be conducting random stops” but “taking a deliberate and careful approach that emphasizes equity, legality, and efficacy in the application of these authorities with the specific and exclusive purpose to support public health measures.” Many other police services have said much the same. So far the Ford government has not commented on the reluctance of police services to go down this unusual path. Only the Ontario Provincial Police has gone public making it clear it will follow the edict. “OPP will be enforcing new measures to limit transmission of COVID-19 virus and variants,” the provincial service tweeted. “Strict measures at provincial borders and limitations on outdoor recreational activity.” But count out many large and smaller urban services who want no part of new laws that crush a public already suffering under more than a year of pandemic lockdowns. jwarmington@postmedia.com We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ONTARIO POLICE SERVICES REFUSING TO CONDUCT RANDOM STOPS – Toronto – Peel – Halton – Hamilton – Waterloo – Guelph – Niagara – Stratford – London – St. Thomas – Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes – South Simcoe – Barrie – Ottawa – Cornwall – North Bay – Sault Ste. Marie

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe