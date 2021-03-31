Pedestrian dies of injuries sustained in Vittoria crash

Reformer staff
A pedestrian has died of injuries sustained in a collision along Vittoria Road earlier this month.

Isaak Peters Epp, 37, of Norfolk County died in hospital on Friday, March 26.

The collision occurred at about 6:20 a.m. on March 14.

Epp suffered serious injuries and was transported to local hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

The driver was the vehicle was not injured.

Police say the collision remains under investigation.

