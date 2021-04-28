Paramedics take on extra duties on the frontlines of COVID-19 battle
Sarah Page has taken on a lot of other responsibilities since the pandemic started just over a year ago.
But the Chief of Norfolk Paramedic Services is not alone and while the past year has been stressful, Page looks back on it with pride.
“Tough times bring out the best in people and when I look at what we have done and continue to do every day, I feel quite proud to be part of the team,” Page, Chief of Norfolk County Paramedic Services, said. “I’ve seen up close how our paramedics have stepped out of their comfort zone and taken on new challenges.
“They’ve gone from being heroes to superheroes.”
As the pandemic enters its second year, Page reflected on how paramedics adapted to a new reality filled with uncertainty.
“We didn’t know what we were dealing with, nobody did and no one knew how long it would last,” Page recalled of the first couple of months of COVID-19. “So there was a lot of fear and anxiety and we had to incorporate a lot of new protocols – cleaning, PPE, all of those things to help prevent the spread.”
Although the fear and anxiety subsided, it has never disappeared. It’s there like a low-grade headache that never goes away and like COVID-19 has been all-consuming for more than a year.
Still, her crews persevered and took on more work not less as the pandemic ebbed and flowed. Over the past year, paramedics in Norfolk and elsewhere in the province have stepped up in different ways to try to bring the virus under control.
Paramedics conducted COVID-19 testing in long-term care, retirement homes and other congregate settings. They also did testing at area farms.
As that was happening, the community paramedic program shifted into high gear to keep people in their homes and out of local hospitals.
“We were able to monitor people online or by phone as they kept track of their own health and if something changed, we could react,” Page said. “It’s a great initiative to help more people get the help they need in their own home and it keeps people out of the emergency room.”
When the province’s vaccination program got underway in Norfolk, Page found herself with a new title – COVID-19 Vaccine Lead. Paramedics have been delivering vaccines to Haldimand and Norfolk residents through various means including community clinics.
More recently, paramedics across the province have taken on another task. They’re transferring intensive care patients from hospitals that have become overwhelmed to hospitals that haven’t yet reached capacity.
The patients transferred include those who have suffered heart attacks or who are recovering from major surgery.
All paramedic services are doing patient transfers and Norfolk’s contribution is one ambulance for one 12 hour-shift a week. Norfolk paramedics have taken patients to out-of-area hospitals since the program began including trips to Guelph.
Through it all, the service has been acutely aware of the unique pressures caused by the pandemic and have taken steps to keep each other safe.
“Time off is really important and we have a lot of peer support, both formal and informal,” Page said. “It could be something as simple as recognizing as talking to someone having a bad day or something a little more formal.
“Nobody understands better than a colleague the challenges someone might be facing.”
