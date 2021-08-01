OPP ask for help locating man reported missing

Vincent Ball
Brandon Moore, reported missing by OPP on Aug. 1, 2021
Norfolk OPP are asking for public assistance in locating a 37-year-old man reported missing early Sunday morning.

Brandon Moore was last seen in the West Street and Orchard Avenue area of Simcoe at about 2 a.m Sunday. Moore is white and about 5’10” tall.

Anyone who has had contact with Moore or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

