OPP ask for help locating man reported missing

Norfolk OPP are asking for public assistance in locating a 37-year-old man reported missing early Sunday morning.

Brandon Moore was last seen in the West Street and Orchard Avenue area of Simcoe at about 2 a.m Sunday. Moore is white and about 5’10” tall.

Anyone who has had contact with Moore or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall