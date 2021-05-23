OPP appeal for information in April 23 fatal hit and run collision

Article content

Provincial police are appealing to the public for information on the fatal hit and run collision that occurred in Hagersville on April 23.

Alex Dalton, 23, of Hagersville, was riding his motorcycle and headed westbound on King Street West near Sarah Street when he was struck from behind at about 9 p.m. He was thrown into oncoming traffic and died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the SUV continued westbound on King Street before heading north onto Ojibway Road, where it drove into a ditch. Two occupants of the vehicle then ran into a bush area.

Police used a tracking dog, drone and helicopter to search the area but suspects remain at large.

The public appeal for information was issued on the one-month anniversary of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have obtained video or dash camera footage of it is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://hc-cs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

