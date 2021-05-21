Online service held for Mexican farm worker who died of COVID
WILSONVILLE Work came to a halt on Procyk Farms on Friday afternoon as an online memorial service was held for a Mexican migrant farm worker who died of COVID in hospital on Thursday.
“It’s been devastating for all of us,” said Chris Wheeler, HR manager.
“These people are our people and we’ll do anything in our power to keep them safe.”
Fausto Ramierz Plazas, 55, had been in Canada since April 22 and tested negative on his mandatory pre-travel COVID test and his arrival COVID test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.
But he and two co-workers, who were grouped together to ride to the Procyk Farm and then isolate together, later tested positive at the 10-day mark.
On May 5, Plazas was admitted to Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to the COVID unit at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, where he died.
Wheeler helped arrange a memorial service with Rev. Peter Cialella, of Blessed Sacrament Church in Burford, that connected Plazas’ wife, Anne-Marie, and family in Mexico and all those who work at Procyk Farm.
“At first we had thought about getting everyone together in front of one of the farm buildings so Faustino’s family could see how much support there was but, of course, we realized we couldn’t do that because of the pandemic protocols,” said Wheeler.
Instead, workers, who almost all have their own cellphones, turned to a group app on Facebook that allowed them to participate virtually.
Plazas, one of about 120 migrant farm workers at Procyk Farms, had been returning, season after season.
Wheeler said the farm has a Spanish-speaking assistant and a nurse.
“These workers have a choice about coming back here. I have one gentleman who’s been returning for 25 to 30 years and a set of three brothers that have been here for 19, 11 and six years. It’s wonderful they can work with their families just as we work with our families.”
Meanwhile, the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change said Friday the federal government is not doing enough to protect foreign farm workers in Canada, noting there have been five other migrant workers who have died so far this season.
One of those was Romario Morgan on April 29 before he reached the Scotland farm where he would be working. He died on his 13th day of quarantine in a Mississauga hotel. Morgan had been vaccinated more than a month earlier.
“These workers are dying on the federal government’s watch,” said Karen Cocq, a co-ordinator for the Alliance.
The organization is calling for permanent residence status for migrant workers who wish it, an immediate investigation into all the deaths, automatic and immediate compensation for families of the deceased and changes to quarantine procedures to ensure workers are protected.
“How many workers have to die before (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau takes action and grants status for all?”
Wheeler said she believes every effort has been made to protect workers.
“At Procyk Farms, we take care of our people,” Wheeler said.
“COVID is real and I believe we’re doing everything that’s necessary as we wait on more vaccines.”
Wheeler said the farm lost a worker, who had a massive heart attack at home in Mexico during the off-season.
She said the farm offered financial assistance to that man’s family and will do the same for Plazas’ family.
The farm also will mount a photo memorial to the two men.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble