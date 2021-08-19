Norfolk wineries cheer pandemic relief program

Emerging from the demise of large-scale tobacco farming little over a decade ago, Norfolk County’s burgeoning wine industry has grown to become a central plank in the municipality’s agri-tourism plan.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put a cork in that progress and left wineries and cideries starved for tourist dollars.

To help businesses recoup revenue lost during the lockdowns, the province announced a $10-million relief package earlier this summer.

The one-time grant money will go to wineries and cideries with on-site retail stores that can prove they saw a decline in revenue through decreased tourism, events, or tastings, or that they incurred added costs to comply with public safety measures — such as increased sanitation and installing Plexiglas barriers — when they could reopen.

Norfolk’s winery owners say making that case is not an issue.

“COVID was a big (revenue) hit,” said Richard Czerlau, owner of Frisky Beaver Wine Co. in Port Dover, explaining that being forced to close for most of the last 18 months had a “huge” affect on sales.

“We did apply for (the relief funding) and it’s definitely going to be helpful, that’s for sure.”

Shantel Bosgoed of Inasphere Winery near Turkey Point also applied in hopes of recouping some lost revenue after a “really tough” 2020 season.

She said the money will “absolutely” help cover expenses, such as the website she and her partner, Ryan Bosgoed, scrambled to launch once pandemic closures forced all business online.

“We’re a smaller, newer winery, so we didn’t have a chance to do that yet,” Bosgoed said.

Agriculture Minister Lisa Thompson said the funding is an investment in rural Ontario.