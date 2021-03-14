Article content

Another nine cases of COVID-19 were added to the overall total of 1,502 posted by the Haldimand-Norfolk Sunday, the same increase that was reported on Saturday.

Eight of the new nine cases came from Haldimand County and it means there are 44 known active cases in the two counties.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nine new COVID cases, most in Haldimand Back to video

No vaccines were administered Saturday but another 1,300 doses were received by the health unit for use this week. The health unit has now received 15,925 doses and administered 76.3 percent, or 12,157 of them. A total of 1,589 people have completed both doses.

No outbreaks are current in long-term care although one outbreak continues at Cedar Crossing Retirement Home, involving one staff.

Deaths that have been attributed to the virus in Haldimand-Norfolk number 39 and there are 1,406 people who are considered recovered.

In a release sent out earlier in the week, the HNHU is asking anyone aged 80 or older and any high-risk health care workers who do not have a family physician in Haldimand or Norfolk or do not have a family physician at all, to call or email the vaccination team to make an appointment for a vaccination.