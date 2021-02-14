Missing man located

Vincent Ball
Feb 14, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

A man who was reported missing on Saturday has been found deceased, Norfolk OPP say.

The man, last seen leaving a home in Simcoe just before 11 a.m. on Saturday was found by Elgin OPP on Sunday.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected, Norfolk OPP say.

