Article content

A 39-year-old man is facing assault charges following a stabbing incident in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation on Saturday morning.

Haldimand OPP and paramedics responded to Mississauga Road at just before 6:30 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man charged after two people stabbed Back to video

Police say the incident began as a verbal dispute between a group of people. The altercation escalated and two people were stabbed. They required medical treatment but were not hospitalized.

OPP West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, and Canine Unit assisted in the search for the suspect who had fled the scene.

On Monday, police reported the suspect had been located later Saturday morning and taken into custody.

A Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation man is facing two counts of assault with a weapon.

He will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.