LPRCA issues water safety statement

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority is warning people to stay away from ditches, streams, rivers and ponds after a large amount of rain fell over the past 24 hours.

Authority officials say the watershed received 50 mm (two inches) of rain and more was expected overnight Saturday to Sunday. The rain has left river and creek banks slippery and that, combined with fast-flowing water, has made conditions dangerous.

Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from these areas. Landowners are also advised to make sure dams, culverts, and catch basins are free from debris and functioning properly, if safe to do so, the authority said in a statement released Saturday.

Water levels are expected to continue to rise overnight and into Sunday and remain elevated into next week. LPRCA staff will continue to monitor watershed conditions and will update this message as necessary. The water safety statement remains in effect until noon Monday.

