Zamboni taken on joyride at Port Dover arena

Police are searching for those who broke into the Port Dover arena last weekend and took a Zamboni on a joyride.

Norfolk OPP say unknown individuals gained entry to the arena on St. George Street at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. Once inside they caused damage when they drove the ice-resurfacing vehicle into the boards around the arena floor.

Police are reviewing video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspects. OPP did not say how many people were involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.