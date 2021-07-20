Youth Unlimited Norfolk is expanding with a new space to encourage more youth activities.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We have another use of a building,” said Daniel Avey, satellite director of Youth Unlimited Norfolk. “We have a partnership with a local church that lets us go in and use their facility.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Youth Unlimited gets boost with extra space Back to video

The Simcoe Gospel Chapel has agreed to allow Youth Unlimited to access their gym and facility once a week.

Youth Unlimited Norfolk engages and provides youth with the knowledge and tools to live their lives to the full potential, while guiding them to become familiar with religious faith. It is a chapter member of Youth for Christ Canada, a non-denominational ministry.

Youth Unlimited has 40 to 50 youth, ranging from 10 to 19 years of age, who participate on a regular basis.

“Kids are really inter-relational. The whole thing for me is we’re all about relationships,” said Avey. “So it’s building relationships with kids and helping them with their social skills, emotional skills and lots of other things.”

Youth Unlimited provides the young people with a number of programs and activities, such as a girls group as well as the upcoming Amazing Race and Where’s Waldo events.

The girls group is a gathering where participants can socialize and take part in activities such as studying various worldwide locations and traditions.

“Our big one was with our Delhi group. We took the girls on a virtual trip to Cuba,” said Emma Spoelder, ministry staff person at Youth Unlimited Norfolk.

Thanks to donations of gift cards, officials were able to put together special packages for group members.