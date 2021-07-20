Youth Unlimited gets boost with extra space
Youth Unlimited Norfolk is expanding with a new space to encourage more youth activities.
“We have another use of a building,” said Daniel Avey, satellite director of Youth Unlimited Norfolk. “We have a partnership with a local church that lets us go in and use their facility.”
The Simcoe Gospel Chapel has agreed to allow Youth Unlimited to access their gym and facility once a week.
Youth Unlimited Norfolk engages and provides youth with the knowledge and tools to live their lives to the full potential, while guiding them to become familiar with religious faith. It is a chapter member of Youth for Christ Canada, a non-denominational ministry.
Youth Unlimited has 40 to 50 youth, ranging from 10 to 19 years of age, who participate on a regular basis.
“Kids are really inter-relational. The whole thing for me is we’re all about relationships,” said Avey. “So it’s building relationships with kids and helping them with their social skills, emotional skills and lots of other things.”
Youth Unlimited provides the young people with a number of programs and activities, such as a girls group as well as the upcoming Amazing Race and Where’s Waldo events.
The girls group is a gathering where participants can socialize and take part in activities such as studying various worldwide locations and traditions.
“Our big one was with our Delhi group. We took the girls on a virtual trip to Cuba,” said Emma Spoelder, ministry staff person at Youth Unlimited Norfolk.
Thanks to donations of gift cards, officials were able to put together special packages for group members.
“Then we would deliver them to each of their houses, so they had sunglasses, a can of pop, Cuban treats, a backpack, things we would take on a trip,” said Spoelder.
“We were able to take them on virtual tours and talk about traditions. That was a lot of work but so much fun. The girls loved it and I think we were almost on the call for two and a half hours.”
The Where’s Waldo event is planned to take place in Simcoe on July 20, where volunteers dress up in silly costumes and hide themselves within a designated area for youth to search and find them.
The Amazing Race will take place in Delhi on August 5. A Canada’s Wonderland trip for the youth is also planned in August.
Spoelder says Youth Unlimited will be hosting most events and programs through an in-person format throughout the summer to bring back the person-to-person social interaction.
The annual fundraising golf tournament will be making its return on August 15.
For more information visit Youth Unlimited Norfolk website at https://yfcnorfolk.com/.