Norfolk woman plans triathlon fundraiser for cancer centre
Penny MacCormack plans to paddle, pedal and pound (the pavement) in support of the Juravinski Cancer Centre.
Next month she will complete a mini triathlon — kayaking the Waterford Ponds, biking from Waterford to Simcoe, and walking from Simcoe to Port Dover — to raise funds for the centre’s chemotherapy unit. It’s her way of giving back for the care she’s received there since she was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer two years ago.
“Everyone is so awesome,” MacCormack said of the Juravinski staff. “If you have to go through this, it’s the best place to go through it.”
A lifelong athlete, MacCormack had just turned 48 and says she was in the best shape of her life, when she started to have pain in her stomach. After doctors discovered a mass, she underwent surgery, followed by rounds of chemotherapy.
Every two weeks, she travels to Hamilton for chemo treatments, which continue for another two days at her home. She said the bi-weekly visits and the supportive staff have made the hospital feel like a second home.
“It was a shock,” MacCormack said of her diagnosis. “But you’ve got to just persevere and stay positive.”
The toll of the cancer treatments meant taking a leave from her job as a faculty member at Fanshawe College in the early childhood education and development services worker programs. But MacCormack, used to being active, kept up her physical routine and a few months ago decided a triathlon would be a fitting way to celebrate her 50th birthday and make a contribution to Juravinski.
When she completes the multi-sport event on May 29, accompanied by her fitness instructor and a friend, MacCormack will have done her 43rd round of chemo.
“I love to work out. It helps keep me focused.”
Worried that she wouldn’t meet her initial fundraising goal of $5,000, MacCormack hit the target within a week, then raised another $5,000 almost immediately. On Sunday, she hit $11,160 of her new $15,000 goal.
“Friends, family and the extended community — people I don’t really know — have donated. I’m overwhelmed at the generosity.”
She said people have even contacted her asking where they can stand on the triathlon route to cheer her on.
MacCormack, who has the support of her husband, Paul, children, Jacquie and Brian, and son-in-law Justin VanPaassen, also wants to contribute to Juravinski in honour of her parents who both died of cancer. Her mother lived with melanoma for 17 years and received treatment at the renowned Hamilton cancer centre.
To donate to Triathlon For a Cure, go to www.hamiltonhealth.ca/tri4acure