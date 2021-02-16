Winter storm causes tricky driving, school closings and cancellations

Article content

One of the biggest storms so far this winter made travel tricky, forced some school cancellations and left the area deep in snow Tuesday morning.

Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said about 15 centimetres of snow fell over most of southwestern Ontario, including Brantford and the counties of Brant and Norfolk, overnight Monday.

“We haven’t had very many single event snowfalls so far this winter,” said Coulson. “The weather story is really how mild it had been before February became colder.”

But Coulson said the area could be in for another blast of winter weather late Thursday and into Friday when meteorologists are predicting another storm.

Along with the snow, Brant and Norfolk residents are bracing for extremely cold temperatures. Coulson said Tuesday’s daytime low will feel like -17C with the windchill and the mercury could dip to -23C overnight.

The inclement weather prompted the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards on Tuesday to cancel all their bus routes and close all schools and cancel evening programming, including Grand Erie Learning Alternatives.