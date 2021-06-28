Weekly COVID-19 cases still dropping in Haldimand-Norfolk
Haldimand-Norfolk’s weekly COVID-19 case count continues to decrease.
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
For the week ended June 27, there were eight confirmed cases, down from the 12 for the week ended June 20.
Active cases fell to 14 on Monday from 36 for the week ended June 20.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 2,704 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,637 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 47 deaths in the communities, as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
The health unit has administered 93,017 total doses of COVID vaccine. During the past seven days, 8,875 doses were administered.
There are now 24,165 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series.
The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 104,360, which translates to 72.2 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the local health unit area.
The percentage of local people who are fully vaccinated now sits at 36.9.
The health unit noted that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The province announced on Friday that accelerated second doses for eligible adults over the age of 18 will begin Monday. Second dose appointments must be at least 28 days from the date of the a person’s first dose,
Those who received a first does of an mRNA vaccine will be eligible to book an appointment for their second dose through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.
Second doses for those who received AstraZeneca will continue to proceed on an eight-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method.
Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.
Dedicated clinics for youths aged 12 to 17 are now running. At the time of first dose booking, a second dose appointment will be generated for youth (during the month of August), with the aim of having all students fully vaccinated by the time they return to school.
The province also announced on Friday that it will be looking to accelerate youth second doses.
The HNHU clinics taking place in Cayuga, Delhi and at the Norfolk General Hospital are administering the Pfizer vaccine until further notice. However, they are advising that residents accept the first vaccine offered for their second dose.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 210 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily case count since Sept. 13.
There were three deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,129.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 218 people receiving care Monday.
There have now been 14,207,510 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 1,537,735 doses were administered last week.
In Ontario, 14,324,770 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 180,369 doses on Sunday.