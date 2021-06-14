Weekly COVID-19 cases decline in Haldimand-Norfolk
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Monday another drop in weekly COVID-19 cases.
For the week ending June 13, there were 18 cases reported. That’s down from the 22 reported for the week ending June 6.
Active cases also decreased slightly from seven days ago. A week ago there were 33 active cases and that number now stands at 30.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 2,684 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,601 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 47 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As for vaccinations, the HNHU has now administered 73,751 doses of the vaccine, an increase of 9,915 doses over the past seven days.
On Monday, there were 14,564 people who had completed their vaccine series, which is up from 8,553 a week ago.
The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 82,646, which is 10,488 more than last Monday. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.
Almost 52 per cent of people in the area have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 17.5 per cent have completed their vaccine series. A total of 30.7 per cent of people have not received a dose of the vaccine yet.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Those aged 70 and older and Individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of this week.
Second doses for AstraZeneca will now proceed on a eight-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method.
Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.
Dedicated clinics for youths aged 12 to 17 and their households began this week. At the time of first dose booking, a second dose appointment will be generated for youth (during the month of August), with the aim of having all students fully vaccinated by the time they return to school.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 447 new cases in the past 24 hours.
There were four deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,961.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 409 people receiving care Monday.
There have now been 11,344,441 doses of the vaccine administered and 1,894,320 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 135,574 doses on Sunday.