Weekly COVID-19 cases decline in Haldimand-Norfolk

Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Monday another drop in weekly COVID-19 cases.

For the week ending June 13, there were 18 cases reported. That’s down from the 22 reported for the week ending June 6.

Active cases also decreased slightly from seven days ago. A week ago there were 33 active cases and that number now stands at 30.

Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, 2,684 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,601 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 47 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As for vaccinations, the HNHU has now administered 73,751 doses of the vaccine, an increase of 9,915 doses over the past seven days.

On Monday, there were 14,564 people who had completed their vaccine series, which is up from 8,553 a week ago.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 82,646, which is 10,488 more than last Monday. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.