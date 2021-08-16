Waterford's Zona heads to Tokyo Paralympic Games
Waterford’s Zach Zona is among a strong team of 19 swimmers that will hit the starting blocks for Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
At the London 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, Zona’s best performance came in the 400-metre freestyle S8, where he placed seventh in the final.
At the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Zona finished fifth in the SM8 200-metre individual medley. He also earned sixth-place results in the 400-metre freestyle and 100-metre butterfly at the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships.
He had his first national team assignment at the age of 15, when he reached four finals at the 2014 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships.
Aureilie Rivard, Canada’s flag bearer at the Rio 2016 closing ceremony, leads the way for the swimming team. The 25-year-old was the star of those Games for Canada, swimming to three gold medals and one silver. Three other members of the Tokyo squad also won medals at the last Paralympic Games: Katarina Roxon (one gold), Tess Routliffe (one silver) and Nicolas-Guy Turbide (one bronze). A total of 12 swimmers are returning from the Rio 216 team.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection of Canada’s swim team involved multiple phases. In May, Swimming Canada provisionally nominated seven athletes, including Zona, for Canada’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games team.
“Every member of our team has achieved so much individually, we have world record holders, Paralympic gold medalists, athletes and coaches with significant Games experience, as well as coaches who have led athletes and teams to success at the highest level,” said Wayne Lomas, associate director of high performance and Para swimming head coach, Swimming Canada.
“We also have first-time Paralympians eager to make a name for themselves on the world stage, as well as highly experienced professional practitioners, doctors, PhDs, and successful professionals in many fields. What binds us is that we share the common goal of supporting each other to perform at our best on the day that matters.”
Zona is one of seven team members from Ontario, including Angela Marina of the Brantford Aquatic Club. There are five from Quebec, two from Alberta, two from Saskatchewan, and one each from New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia.
Zona has a degree in engineering from Concordia University in Montreal. He was born with a congenital limb deficiency, which resulted in his right hand being impaired and him having short femur bones in both his legs.
The postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. Canada is expected to send a team of about 130 athletes.