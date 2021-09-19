Waterford residents take a musical stroll

Brian Thompson
Sep 19, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Jericho - Roots to Rock was among more than a dozen musical acts to perform Sunday afternoon in the Main Street Music Stroll, organized by the Old Town Hall in Waterford, Ontario.
Jericho - Roots to Rock was among more than a dozen musical acts to perform Sunday afternoon in the Main Street Music Stroll, organized by the Old Town Hall in Waterford, Ontario. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor

Waterford’s Old Town Hall organized a Main Street Music Stroll on Sunday afternoon.

The organization’s mission statement is to provide a space for musicians and artists to cultivate their talent, and for people to experience it.

The Music Stroll aimed to engage the community during pandemic times, offering musicians an opportunity to perform, and for community members to reconnect.

Here’s a look at some of the performances:

Benjamin Dakota Rogers was among more than a dozen musicians to perform on Sunday September 19, 2021 in the Main Street Music Stroll in Waterford, Ontario.
Benjamin Dakota Rogers was among more than a dozen musicians to perform on Sunday September 19, 2021 in the Main Street Music Stroll in Waterford, Ontario. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
Cody Wood
Cody Wood Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
Adam and Sarah
Adam and Sarah Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
Mac Swackhammer, a member of Ian Bell and the Crooked Stovepipe Folk Orchestra plays the hammered dulcimer.
Mac Swackhammer, a member of Ian Bell and the Crooked Stovepipe Folk Orchestra plays the hammered dulcimer. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
Don Dunham was among more than a dozen musical acts to perform in the Main Street Music Stroll in Waterford, Ontario on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Don Dunham was among more than a dozen musical acts to perform in the Main Street Music Stroll in Waterford, Ontario on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor
Monique Hunsley
Monique Hunsley Photo by Brian Thompson /The Expositor

bethompson@postmedia.com

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers