A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a North York man who was one of four gun-carrying robbers who hit a Delhi medical marijuana operation in the fall of 2018.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Tyreek Nosworthy was 18 at the time of the robbery and, in August 2019 was sentenced to a four-year penitentiary term by Ontario Court Justice Aubrey Hilliard, with some credit for time already served.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Warrant issued for man convicted in Delhi robbery Back to video

But, according to the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad , Nosworthy has breached his statutory release orders and disappeared.

The squad is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nosworthy, who is now 21.

Nosworthy was the youngest of the robbers who drove to Delhi from the GTA to target the licensed marijuana farm.

They restrained three of the four partners who operated the farm, hitting one in the face with a gun, but a fourth partner – a woman – was hiding in a vehicle and called police.

When Norfolk OPP arrived, the suspects scattered into a nearby corn field. Police closed off the area and, for about eight hours, searched with aviation services, canine units and the OPP tactics and rescue unit.

When the four were arrested, police seized fully loaded weapons, flashlights, ski masks and a U-Haul truck partially loaded with marijuana plants.

Nosworthy quickly pleaded guilty to robbery while using a firearm, wearing a disguise while committing a crime and breaking and entering.

The ROPE Squad says he is now six feet tall, 161 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Nosworthy is known to be in the Toronto, Hamilton, Brampton and Simcoe areas.

Police are asking anyone who has contact with Nosworthy or knows of his whereabouts to call them at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS or going to www.222tips.com.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble