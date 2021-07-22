People looking for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can attend a walk-in clinic set up at the Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As of July 26, the hospital’s vaccine clinic will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The walk-in clinic will run on those days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walk-in vaccine clinic at Norfolk General Hospital Back to video

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has administered 118,839 doses of the vaccine, according to its daily update on Thursday. There are now 47,950 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 132,597, which translates to 74.8 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated now sits at 62.6. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 12.2 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 25.2.

The health unit is asking residents to move up second dose appointments. Those who are 28 days past their first dose with appointments booked for August or later can book earlier appointments in Cayuga, Delhi and Simcoe via the health unit’s online booking tool www.hnhu.org/popup or by calling the Health Unit’s Vaccine Hotline at 519-427-5903.

Residents can also book appointments to receive Pfizer/Moderna vaccines at area pharmacies via https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

People can also add their names to the daily standby list at www.hnhu.org/standby.

Assistance is also available for those with transportation issues. People can contact vaccine@hnhss.ca.

More information is available at HNHU.org/covax.