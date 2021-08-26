Volunteers 'doing their best' to prepare for Paris Fair

PARIS The Paris Fair has always been the place “where friends meet.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This year the slogan was given a bit of pandemic-necessitated tweak. The 2021 version of the fair, a fall tradition for more than 160 years, is: “The Safe Place Where Friends Meet.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Volunteers 'doing their best' to prepare for Paris Fair Back to video

“We’re all doing our best,” said Cheryl Muir, manager of the Paris Agricultural Society. “We’re smiling and plugging along, doing all the things we’d do for a normal fair, except we’re doing it in half the time.”

With the province entering Step 3 of its reopening plan in mid-July, the fair board decided to go ahead with this year’s fair – to be held Sept. 2 to 6 – knowing they’d have enough visitors to make the event at least break even.

Last year’s fair was cancelled, a victim of COVID-19.

The Paris Fair normally attracts about 50,000 visitors over five days. This year, Muir said they are hoping to bring in about 35,000. There will be reduced overall capacity and controlled traffic throughout the buildings and grounds.

“It’s so hard to predict,” said Muir said of this year’s turnout. “But all our partners in the U.S. are having record crowds. People just want to get back to some kind of normal.”

With the exception of the cancellation of the traditional Sunday night country music concert and the beer garden, this year’s fair offerings remain much the same as in the past.

Muir said there are about 4,000 entries (about half as many as previous years) into dozens of fair competitions – everything from quilt making to pickling, along with the livestock contests.