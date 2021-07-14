Norfolk General Hospital has eased some of its visitor restrictions.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Daily visitation has returned with patients being allowed two designated visitors, but only one person can visit the patient at a time.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Visitor restrictions eased at NGH Back to video

The new visiting policy took effect on July 12.

“For everyone’s safety, we will continue to screen all patients, visitors, and staff entering our facilities,” said a media release issued by the hospital.

“It is important to remember that regardless of your vaccination status, public health experts recommend that we should continue to follow safety measures such as wearing masks in public, physical distancing, and regular hand washing.”

In keeping with safety protocols, people must sanitize their hands with entering and exiting the hospital and patients’ rooms. Visitors must also wear masks at all times while inside the hospital.

Also, no eating or drinking is allowed when visiting a patient.

As of Monday, NGH has administered more than 30,000 vaccines at its on-site clinic.

“It was a proud moment for our teams and a testament to the hard work of our staff, volunteers, and partners in public health. To date, over 110,000 vaccines have been administered across Haldimand-Norfolk. We are very grateful to everyone in the community who has received the vaccine, booked an appointment, or is planning to do so,” said a media release.