This is not the kind of repeat business an online retailer wants to see.

Police report a resident on Main Street in Walsingham recently completed an online transaction with two men from outside the area.

Violent assault during break-and-enter

Monday, the men returned to Walsingham and allegedly broke into a shop on the property. Around 7 p.m., police received a 911 call about a break-and-enter in progress.

“Several items were stolen,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “During the entry, the homeowner was assaulted. No injuries were reported.”

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle but were pulled over and arrested by Oxford OPP.

A 23-year-old Stratford man has been charged with break-and-enter and theft over $5,000.

A 26-year-old Ingersoll man has been charged with break-and-enter, theft over $5,000, uttering threats, damaging property, and assault.

The pair will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe.