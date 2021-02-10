VG Meats buys former Beer Store

Article content

VG Meats is bullish on downtown Simcoe – so much so it has purchased a key property in the core with an eye to expansion.

Kevin VanGroningen, a partner in the food processor and retailer south of Renton, confirmed Wednesday that VG Meats has assumed ownership of the former Beer Store property on Water Street.

Immediate plans are to use the sprawling, refrigerated building for storage and the processing of orders. The long-range plan, VanGroningen added, is to re-open the building as a retail outlet.

“It’s definitely going to happen,” he said. “It’s just a matter of discussing the concept and getting it done. It’ll be some time before we get it up and running.”

The property at 84 Water Street served for decades as the Beer Store/Brewers Retail outlet in Simcoe. Documents obtained from the Ontario land registry say the property’s association with brewing dates to 1953.

The Beer Store in this location closed several years ago after the outlet moved to the Sobeys Plaza in the south end of town. It has sat vacant since.