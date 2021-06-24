Article content

Police ask residents of north-west Port Dover to check their home-security surveillance systems for evidence that might identify a suspect in a series of smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles this week.

The thefts on Sparrow Way, East Street South and Willowdale Crescent occurred in the early-morning hours of Thursday. Norfolk OPP report windows on a number of vehicles were broken and items stolen from inside.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vehicles broken into in Port Dover Back to video

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-888-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.