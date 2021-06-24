Vehicles broken into in Port Dover

Monte Sonnenberg
Jun 24, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

Police ask residents of north-west Port Dover to check their home-security surveillance systems for evidence that might identify a suspect in a series of smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles this week.

The thefts on Sparrow Way, East Street South and Willowdale Crescent occurred in the early-morning hours of Thursday. Norfolk OPP report windows on a number of vehicles were broken and items stolen from inside.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-888-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers