Vandendriessche wins Ward 2 council seat

Linda Vandendriessche has won the Ward 2 council seat in Norfolk County by capturing 1,024 or 56.6 per cent of the 1,809 votes cast in Thursday’s byelection.

The Langton area resident is a former school board trustee and served as a provincial appointee on the transition board that dealt with the restructuring of municipal government in the former Haldimand-Norfolk Region into the counties of Haldimand and Norfolk.

The unofficial byelection results were posted on the county website on Thursday night. The county clerk will make an official announcement about the results on Friday.

Bill Dendekker placed second with 338 votes followed by Noel Haydt with 200 votes. David Van Hamme received 128 votes; Pamela Moore, 105 votes; and Russell Colebrook, 9 votes.

Voter turnout was 28.78 per cent, with 1,809 of the 6,285 eligible voters in Ward 2 casting vote. Five ballots were rejected.

Norfolk council called the byelection earlier this year following the retirement in December of local municipal veteran Roger Geysens.